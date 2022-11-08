Musk sparks debate on content accuracy with new vision for Twitter

Twitter Inc’s new CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday the social media platform’s mission was to become the most accurate source of information about the world, sparking debate about how it would achieve that and who determines what is accurate.

A flurry of drastic measures including sacking half the staff and charging users that Musk has taken since he took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal just about a week ago has provided some early clues to how the platform will be reshaped by the world’s richest person.

Some advertisers have pulled spending since the deal was announced, with Musk blaming pressure from activist groups concerned about its content moderation.