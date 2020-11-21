Indian central bank committee recommends reshaping domestic banking industry

“Allowing corporates into banking is a path that the regulator should tread on carefully because how much ever ring-fencing they do, problems may crop up,” said Ashvin Parekh, an independent financial services consultant.

Analysts said the move could be aimed at pumping more capital into the banking sector and increasing competition, but warned supervisory challenges could intensify.

Bajaj Group, Piramal Group and Reliance Industries are well-positioned to expand into banking, said an investment banker who did not wish to be named.

As well as opening up the banking sector, the committee suggested adjusting the size of the stakes major shareholders can hold in a lender.