Jack Dorsey’s 1st tweet fetches $2.4 million in auction

The auction for the very first tweet by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has fetched $2.4 million, which the billionaire would donate in Bitcoins to a charity.

The bid for 15-year-old tweet on March 6, 2006 (saying just setting up my twttr’) put up for auction as an NFT (non-fungible token) on a platform called Valuables has reportedly been won by Sina Estavi, CEO of tech company Bridge Oracle.

Dorsey had said in an earlier tweet: “Ending this March 21st. Will immediately convert proceeds to #Bitcoin. And send to @GiveDirectly Africa Response”.

NFT is a digital good on the Ethereum blockchain.