John Krafcik quits as CEO of Google's self-driving car project

John Krafcik, the CEO of Googles self-driving car project Waymo, has announced to step down and kick off new adventures.

Tekedra Mawakana, chief operating officer at Waymo, and chief technology officer Dmitri Dolgov, will work jointly as co-CEOs.

"After five and a half exhilarating years leading this team, I've decided to depart from my CEO role with Waymo and kick-off new adventures. To start, I'm looking forward to a refresh period, reconnecting with old friends and family, and discovering new parts of the world," Krafcik said in a blog post on Friday.

Google hired Krafcik in 2015. He worked at Ford and was president and CEO of Hyundai's American operations.