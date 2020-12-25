Korea launches probe into fatal Tesla Model X accident

South Korea’s transport safety agency has launched a preliminary investigation into causes of a deadly accident involving a Tesla electric vehicle, officials said on Thursday.

A Tesla Model X caught fire after ramming into a parking lot wall at a Seoul apartment on 9 December, killing the car owner who was in the passenger seat, and injuring the designated driver and an employee of an apartment.

The designated driver told police that the car went out of control due to “unintended acceleration,” reports Yonhap news agency.

Last week, the Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute requested Tesla to submit documents related to the accident to figure out the cause of the accident, said an official of the Ministry of Land, Transport and Infrastructure.

The institute, which is overseen by the ministry, will look into whether the accident was caused by sudden unintended acceleration or battery problems, and will examine its door lock system, the official said.