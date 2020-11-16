Let publishers decide if news is shown on our platform: Google

As Australia finalises its News Media Bargaining Code, Google has said that the new code should let publishers decide whether their content can be found in Google Search or Google News, rather than imposing a system that forces Google to include snippets and links to news content, and to pay for that information to appear in search results.

Google has time and again slammed the draft News Media Bargaining Code again, saying it is unworkable and the company has raised concerns about its unfair payment conditions and unclear definitions and obligations.

The code would govern the relationship between news businesses and digital platforms.

“Over the past few months, we’ve made it clear that while we have serious concerns about the way the draft legislation is framed, we’re committed to working with the Government and the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) to get to a version of the Code that’s workable and fair for platforms, publishers and all Australians,” the company said on Sunday.