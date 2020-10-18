Logitech, Dell collaborate on Microsoft Teams-run meeting spaces

The interactive touch monitors enable multiple users to write, edit, annotate or erase notes simultaneously — with up to 20 touch points.

“Dell engineers tested and validated this bundled solution that helps users instantly project content in the room and to virtual participants. It is expected to be available on 15 October worldwide,” Microsoft said on Friday.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 HDR PremierColor Monitor (UP3221Q) is the world’s first 31.5-inch professional monitor with a built-in Calman Powered colorimeter, which gives creators the flexibility of on-demand or scheduled calibration with or without the PC attached.