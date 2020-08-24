Decision over 'Fortnite' Creator

Microsoft accuses Apple of hurting its gaming business

Reuters
The Microsoft store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, 26 June 2020.
The Microsoft store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, 26 June 2020.Reuters

Microsoft Corp on Sunday said in a court filing that Apple Inc’s threat to cut off the creator of “Fortnite” from Apple’s developer tools would hurt Microsoft’s gaming business, as well as other game developers.

The filing came in a dispute between Apple and Epic Games. Apple removed Epic’s titles from its App Store after the game maker violated the iPhone maker’s in-app payment rules.

Epic says that Apple has also threatened to cut off its access to Apple tools needed to maintain “Unreal Engine,” software that many game developers license to create better graphics. Microsoft said the move would hurt at least one of its own game titles called “Forza Street” that uses the engine for the iOS version of the game.

Advertisement

Kevin Gammill, Microsoft’s general manager of gaming developer experiences, said Microsoft has an “enterprise-wide” license to Unreal Engine and that Apple’s move would hamper it and other gaming firms’ ability to make games with the technology for Macs and iPhones. “If Unreal Engine cannot support games for iOS or macOS, Microsoft would be required to choose between abandoning its customers and potential customers on the iOS and macOS platforms or choosing a different game engine when preparing to develop new games,” Gammill wrote.

default-image

Nicholas Penwarden, Epic’s vice president of engineering, said in filing on Sunday that multiple Unreal Engine users - including at least one automotive design firm - have contacted the company with worries their projects will be disrupted.

Advertisement

Epic is seeking a court order to stop Apple’s termination of its developer accounts. Apple has said that it will reverse its moves if Epic resubmits a version of “Fortnite” that complies with its payment rules.

On Friday, Apple said in a filing that Epic unilaterally decided to break its rules after following them for more than a decade, calling Epic’s removal from the App Store a “self-inflicted wound.”

More News

TikTok to take legal action against Trump’s government over ban

Illustration picture of Tiktok with US flags

Microsoft Bing data reveals changing human needs during pandemic

The Microsoft store is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, 26 June 2020.

Top news publishers join fight against ‘Apple tax’

The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, US, 16 October 2019.

Facebook wins preliminary approval to settle facial recognition lawsuit

A 3D-printed Facebook logo is seen placed on a keyboard in this illustration taken 25 March 2020.