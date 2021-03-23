Microsoft announces to reopen headquarters from 29 March

Microsoft on Monday announced to slowly reopen its Redmond, Washington-based headquarters and nearby campuses from 29 March with a six-stage hybrid workplace strategy.

The company said that while stages 4 and 5 offer limited or augmented options for workers who choose to be on-site, employees are encouraged to work remotely while their site remains in stages 1-5 and should not feel they need to return.

“In stage 6, Covid-19 is no longer a significant burden on the local community and presents itself more like an endemic virus such as the seasonal flu. In this final stage of the dial, most pandemic-specific work site requirements and prevention measures are removed, enabling nearly all campus services to return,” Kurt DelBene, Executive Vice President, Microsoft, said in a statement.