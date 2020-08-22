Microsoft Bing data reveals changing human needs during pandemic

Microsoft researchers have revealed how people changed their aspirations during the pandemic when expression of basic needs increased "exponentially" while higher-level aspirations declined.

Using data from Microsoft search engine Bing, the team developed a framework to characterise the changes in people's physiological, socioeconomic, and psychological needs during the pandemic, reports VentureBeat.

The researchers discovered the changing patterns of human needs after applying the framework to over 35 billion Bing web searches spanning roughly 36,000 ZIP codes in the US.