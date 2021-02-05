Microsoft launches new employee experience platform ‘Viva’

Microsoft on Thursday unveiled a new employee experience platform called Viva designed to help people learn, grow and thrive, with new experiences that integrate with the productivity and collaboration capabilities in Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams.

The announcement comes as economic and social trends are driving huge changes in workforce engagement.

Amid the shift to an increasingly distributed and digital work environment, demand has grown for solutions that support corporate culture, knowledge discovery, on-the-job learning and employee well being.

“We have participated in the largest at-scale remote work experiment the world has seen, and it has had a dramatic impact on the employee experience,” Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, said in a statement.

“Every organisation will require a unified employee experience from onboarding and collaboration to continuous learning and growth. Viva brings together everything an employee needs to be successful, from day one, in a single, integrated experience directly in Teams.”