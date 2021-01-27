Microsoft profit soars as pandemic speeds shift to cloud

Microsoft said Tuesday profit rose sharply in the recently ended quarter as the coronavirus pandemic reinforced the shift to relying on services hosted in the cloud for work, play and socializing.

The US technology stalwart reported net income of $15.5 billion in the final three months of last year, a 33 per cent jump from the same period in pre-pandemic 2019.

Overall revenue rose 17 per cent from a year ago to $43.1 billion, Microsoft said in its update for its fiscal second quarter.

“What we have witnessed over the past year is the dawn of a second wave of digital transformation sweeping every company and every industry,” Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella said in an earnings call.