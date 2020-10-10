Mobile games thrive, even as pandemic keeps players home

Mobile games are thriving as players turn to them for fun and friendship during the pandemic, with increasing numbers of women joining the trend.

"Being stuck at home has not stopped people from playing games on their phones," said SensorTower mobile insights strategist Craig Chapple. "To the contrary, mobile gaming is more popular than ever."

Smartphone game play involves taps on touchscreens with just a few moments of play at a time, often while sipping coffee or waiting for transit, in contrast to the console games with immersive worlds that can span hours.