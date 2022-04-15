Musk makes $43 billion offer for Twitter to build ‘arena for free speech’

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk took aim at Twitter Inc TWTR.N with a $43 billion cash takeover offer on Thursday, with the Tesla CEO saying the social media company needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.

“I think it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” Musk, already San Francisco-based Twitter’s second-largest shareholder, said at a TED Talk in Vancouver when asked about his bid.

Musk made the bid on Wednesday in a letter to the board of Twitter - the micro-blogging platform that has become a global means of communication for individuals and world leaders - and it was made public in a regulatory filing on Thursday. His offer price of $54.20 per share represents a 38 per cent premium to Twitter’s 1 April close, the last trading day before his 9.1 per cent stake in the social media platform was made public.

Musk, the world’s richest person with a $273.6 billion fortune according to a Forbes tally, rejected an invitation to join Twitter’s board on Saturday after disclosing his stake, a move analysts said signaled his takeover intentions as a board seat would have limited his shareholding to just under 15 per cent.