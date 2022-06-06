Musk may drop Twitter deal if fake-account data not provided

Elon Musk may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts, the billionaire warned in a letter to the company on Monday.

Twitter was in a "clear material breach" of its obligations and that Musk reserves all rights to terminate the merger agreement, the letter said.

This is the first time Musk has threatened to walk away from the deal in writing as opposed to airing it on Twitter's social media platform.

Twitter had previously downplayed Musk's warning that the deal was "on hold", arguing that the data would help him prepare for his ownership of Twitter, not to carry out due diligence and reopen negotiations.