Musk pushes the boundaries in Tesla autonomous campaign

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk often touts the arrival of completely autonomous vehicles as imminent, but exactly how close that future is for the electric automaker remains murky.

Meanwhile, the company is launching new features in a US regulatory environment that has often taken a laissez-faire approach to emerging technologies, while using terms like Full Self Driving (FSD) that critics view as misleading.

Videos posted online by Tesla owners show an erratic performance in “FSD Beta,” the latest update on Tesla’s driver-assistance system.