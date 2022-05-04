Musk says Twitter may charge slight fee for commercial, government users

Elon Musk said on Tuesday Twitter Inc TWTR.N might charge a “slight” fee for commercial and government users, part of the billionaire entrepreneur’s push to grow revenue which has lagged behind larger rivals like Meta Platforms Inc’s FB.O Facebook.

“Twitter will always be free for casual users, but maybe a slight cost for commercial/government users,” Musk said in a tweet. “Some revenue is better than none!” he added in another tweet.