One store teams up with Microsoft for global expansion next year

The company said it plans to incorporate Microsoft’s cloud technology to create a global platform by next year, reports Yonhap news agency.
In an online press conference, One store’s head of strategic partnership Jin Heon-kyu said the company is considering the launch in the Asian market.
The move comes after Microsoft invested 11.3 billion won ($9.5 million) in One store in June.
The homegrown app market is backed by major wireless carrier SK Telecom, which holds a 47 percent stake in the company, as well as other carriers KT Corp. and LG Uplus Corp. that also have minor stakes.
One store also announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Blizzard Entertainment Inc.
Google and Apple have been under pressure from local lawmakers as they are reviewing a bill that would ban app market operators from unfairly forcing in-app payment systems that levy the commissions.