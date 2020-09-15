Oracle confirms TikTok deal

Cloud major Oracle on Monday confirmed a deal with ByteDance, the Chinese owner of short video-sharing platform TikTok which has been under pressure to divest its US operations for more than a month now.

The confirmation by Oracle comes a day after Microsoft, which was among the frontrunners to seal a deal for TikTok’s US operations, revealed that its bid was rejected by ByteDance.

“Oracle confirms Secretary (Steven) Mnuchin’s statement that it is part of the proposal submitted by ByteDance to the Treasury Department over the weekend in which Oracle will serve as the trusted technology provider,” Oracle said in a statement.

“Oracle has a 40-year track record providing secure, highly performant technology solutions,” it added.