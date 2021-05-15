Personal finance startup NerdWallet files for US IPO

NerdWallet Inc, the owner of the eponymous consumer financial advice website, has confidentially submitted paperwork to US regulators for an initial public offering (IPO), people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

NerdWallet has hired a group of investment banks, led by Morgan Stanley, to arrange the IPO and is aiming to go public before the end of the year, the sources said. The San Francisco-based company could seek a valuation of as much as $5 billion, two of the sources added.

The sources cautioned that the timing of the IPO and the valuation are subject to market conditions and asked not to be identified because the preparations are confidential.