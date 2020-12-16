S Korea asks Google to submit report on global outage

Google will have to submit a report on its service errors that caused inconvenience to Korean users under the revised telecommunication act, the Ministry of Science and ICT said on Tuesday.

Google suffered a global outage as its services, including Gmail, YouTube and Google Calendar, went down on Monday.

Google explained to the ministry that it experienced an authentication system outage for approximately 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota issue.

The company posted a statement on its Twitter account in English, but it did not notify local users.

“We urged Google to notify local users in Korean about the service outage “ the ministry said. “We will take appropriate measures under the Telecommunication Business Act if needed after figuring out the cause of the case.”