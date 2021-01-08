Samsung Electronics forecasts 25.7pc jump in Q4 operating profit

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics flagged a jump of more than 25 per cent in Q4 operating profit Friday, with working from home under the coronavirus pandemic driving demand for the devices powered by its chips.

The world’s biggest manufacturer of smartphones and memory chips said in an earnings estimate that it expected operating profit of 9 trillion won ($8.23 billion) for October to December, up from 7.16 trillion won a year earlier.

The prediction was slightly short of analyst forecasts of 9.34 trillion won compiled by market researcher FnGuide.