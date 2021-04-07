Samsung expects $8.3b in Q1 earnings on strong mobile biz

Samsung Electronics on Wednesday expected a market forecast-beating earnings for the first quarter of 2021, estimating its operating profit at $8.3 billion for the first three months of the year, up 44.2 per cent from a year ago.

The forecast came as its mobile business fared well, offsetting a relatively tepid performance from the semiconductor business.

On a quarterly basis, Samsung’s first-quarter operating income was up 2.8 per cent from the last quarter of 2020, and the sales estimate was up 5.6 per cent from the previous quarter.

Samsung, the world’s leading memory chip and smartphone vendor, did not break down performances of its respective business divisions, saying it will announce the detailed earnings later this month.

Analysts have been predicting that Samsung’s main cash cow chip business to report lukewarm earnings in the first quarter due to a monthlong shutdown of the company’s semiconductor plant in Austin, Texas, where a severe winter storm caused a power outage in February.