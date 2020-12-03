Samsung tops global smartphone production in Q3: Report

Samsung Electronics was the top global smartphone manufacturer in the third quarter of the year, a report said on Wednesday, as demand for its mobile devices increased in advanced markets amid the pandemic.

Samsung led the industry in terms of smartphone production with 78 million units in the July-September period, up 42 per cent from a quarter earlier, and accounted for 23.2 per cent of the total share, according to market researcher TrendForce.

“This result reflects Samsung’s continuing focus on specific regional markets such as North America and Europe,” TrendForce said.

“Owing to economic stimulus policies and subsidies, smartphone sales in the target markets have recovered somewhat”.