Samsung’s EV battery biz to swing to profit in Q2

Samsung SDI’s electric vehicle (EV) battery business is expected to have turned to operating profit for the first time in the second quarter on strong demand by global automakers, analysts said on Sunday.

Samsung SDI, the battery arm of Samsung Electronics Co., was forecast to have posted 3.4 trillion won ($3 billion) in sales and 252.7 billion won in operating profit in the April-June period, according to the data from 15 local brokerage houses compiled over the past month.