Sanofi more confident about its COVID-19 vaccines

The other, being developed with US company Translate Bio, relies on a different technology known as mRNA.

“The early data is saying that we’re on the right track and that we have a vaccine,” Paul Hudson said in an interview on Friday, referring to the vaccine being developed with GSK.

That vaccine is set to start clinical trials next month.

Around 30 experimental coronavirus shots are already in human trials. But Hudson said in June the probability of Sanofi obtaining a vaccine with an efficacy of more than 70 per cent was higher than for rivals, in part due to its experience in vaccines.

“Our confidence has increased. We have work to do like everybody on manufacturing in large volumes. But we will have one, maybe two vaccines next year,” Hudson said.