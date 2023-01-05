Amazon CEO says job cuts to exceed 18,000 roles

Amazon.com Inc’s layoffs will now increase to more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction it previously disclosed, Chief Executive Andy Jassy said in a public staff note on Wednesday.

The layoff decisions, which Amazon will communicate starting 18 January, will largely impact the company’s e-commerce and human-resources organizations, he said.

The cuts amount to 6 per cent of Amazon’s roughly 300,000-person corporate workforce and represent a swift turn for a retailer that recently doubled its base pay ceiling to compete more aggressively for talent.