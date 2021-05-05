StanChart executes its first ESG-linked derivative

Standard Chartered announced Tuesday that it has priced its first commodity hedge linked to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmarks with Trafigura, a leading commodity trading client.

The transaction involves combining conventional derivatives risk management with sustainability linked key performance indicators (KPIs) that are linked to reducing greenhouse gas emissions – from owned or controlled sources – and to sustainable sourcing in the base metals business, said a press release here.

This transaction is structured to offer a premium or discount to Trafigura on their hedging rate based on fulfilling the pre-agreed ESG KPIs, which are independently monitored and reported on regular basis by a leading third-party provider, ERM Certification and Verification Services.