Tesla developing training computer ‘Dojo’ to process video data

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the EV maker is working on a neural network (NN) training computer called Dojo to process vast amounts of video data.

“Tesla is developing a NN training computer called Dojo to process truly vast amounts of video data. It’s a beast! Please consider joining our AI or computer/chip teams if this sounds interesting,” Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

A neural network is a type of machine learning which models itself after the human brain, creating an artificial neural network that via an algorithm allows the computer to learn by incorporating new data.

Musk said ‘Dojo’ would be available in a “limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks.”