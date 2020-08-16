Tesla developing training computer ‘Dojo’ to process video data

IANS
San Francisco
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China on 7 January.
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk speaks at an opening ceremony for Tesla China-made Model Y program in Shanghai, China on 7 January.Reuters

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the EV maker is working on a neural network (NN) training computer called Dojo to process vast amounts of video data.

“Tesla is developing a NN training computer called Dojo to process truly vast amounts of video data. It’s a beast! Please consider joining our AI or computer/chip teams if this sounds interesting,” Musk said in a tweet on Friday.

A neural network is a type of machine learning which models itself after the human brain, creating an artificial neural network that via an algorithm allows the computer to learn by incorporating new data.

Musk said ‘Dojo’ would be available in a “limited public release in 6 to 10 weeks.”

Advertisement

“Project Dojo” was revealed during the recent Tesla Autonomy Investor Day held recently, Musk mentioned “Dojo” as the key to labeling visual data, which is currently a very difficult task.

“Project Dojo” is Tesla’s attempt to create a computer that can engage videos of driving to become more proficient at the skill.

“Dojo” is made in order to train a host of multiple AI that will enable Tesla electric cars to drive on their own.

According to Musk, the goal is to take in huge amounts of image and video data and perform unsupervised learning.

“Project Dojo” is likely to be unveiled during next year’s road to autonomy Tesla event.

More News

Alibaba's Freshippo to test all Shenzhen employees for COVID-19

People wearing face masks walk past Shenzhen's IBC Mall, which has been sealed off after a new case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was confirmed, Guangdong, China on 14 August 2020

FB, Google ramp up efforts to curb interference in US polls

A collage of Facebook and Google logos. Photo: Reuters

Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech’s challenge

Trump administration asks court to dismiss Big Tech’s challenge

Apple, Amazon, Facebook join battle against Trump's visa restrictions

US president Donald Trump attends a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, US, 14 July 2020.