Tesla invests $1.5B in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency surges to $44,000

Tech billionaire Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company Tesla has invested $1.5 billion in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, according to its annual 10-K report filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday.

The announcement led to a surge in the price of one Bitcoin, that was hovering around $44,000,

Tesla said it will also “begin accepting bitcoin as a form of payment for our products in the near future.”

The announcement comes amid renewed interest shown by Musk in cryptocurrency and requests from Tesla customers for accepting bitcoin for buying the cars.