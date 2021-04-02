Tesla says it produced 180,338 vehicles in Q1 2021

Elon Musk's electric car company Tesla on Friday said it produced 180,338 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021.

"We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity," Tesla said in a statement.

"The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production," it added.

The vehicles that the electric car maker produced were Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover SUVs. However, the company also delivered 2,020 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs.