Tesla to build ‘world’s largest’ battery plant near Berlin

Tesla boss Elon Musk said Tuesday that he plans to build the world’s largest battery-cell factory at the group’s electric car plant near Berlin.

Tesla has already started construction on a huge “gigafactory” in a forested area in Gruenheide, south of the German capital, due to open next year.

The factory is Tesla’s first in Europe and is expected to churn out 500,000 Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs per year.

Speaking at a European Battery Conference organised by the German economy ministry, Musk said battery cell production at the same German site would start with a capacity of around 100 gigawatt hours a year, before ramping up to 250 GWh per year.

At that point, the South African entrepreneur said he was “pretty confident it’d be the largest battery-cell plant in the world”.

Production of electric vehicle batteries is currently dominated by Chinese, Japanese and South Korean firms, with Europe accounting for just a fraction of the market.