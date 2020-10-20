Tesla turns away from media

What’s new at Tesla?

Difficult to say, since the fast-growing electric carmaker appears to have taken the unusual step of disbanding its media relations department which responds to journalists.

Calls and emails to Tesla’s California headquarters from AFP and other media outlets were unanswered days ahead of the company’s quarterly financial update.

The specialized news website Electrek reported earlier this month that Tesla had dissolved its media relations department, becoming the first automaker to cut off the press.

It is still communicating with investors and the public directly from its website, regulatory filings and the Twitter account of chief executive Elon Musk.