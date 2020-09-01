TikTok could announce US deal as early as Tuesday: Report

Some speculations surrounding the sale of TikTok’s US operations may soon come to an end as the short video-sharing platform owned by Chinese unicorn ByteDance has reportedly reached a deal.

A successful bidder for TikTok’s US, Australia and New Zealand services could be announced as early as Tuesday, CNBC reported on Monday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

While Walmart entered into the fray in partnership with Microsoft, Oracle is another top contender for the deal.

An earlier CNBC report tentatively pegged the price of the deal in the $20-$30 billion range.

However, it is far from clear if the ownership of the business would immediately change hands as the Chinese government only last week updated its list of technologies that are subject to export bans.