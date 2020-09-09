TikTok joins EU code of conduct against online hate speech

Short video-sharing platform TikTok has decided to join the European Union’s voluntary code of conduct on countering illegal hate speech online, the European Commission said on Tuesday.

The Commission set up the code of conduct in May 2016. Facebook, Microsoft, Twitter and YouTube then joined the efforts to prevent and counter the spread of illegal hate speech online.

In the course of 2018, Instagram, Snapchat and Dailymotion joined the initiative. In January 2019, Jeuxvideo.com joined the code of conduct, followed by TikTok on Tuesday.

“By signing up to our Code of Conduct, TikTok has demonstrated a firm commitment to tackling illegal hate speech online,” Didier Reynders, EU Commissioner for Justice, said in a statement.