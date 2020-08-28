TikTok likely to announce sale of its US services soon: Report

TikTok’s parent ByteDance is negotiating with three companies including Microsoft and Oracle and a deal announcing the sale of its US operations is expected in the coming days, CNBC reported on Thursday.

Retail giant Walmart is working with SoftBank on a potential TikTok acquisition, said the report citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

But lack of a Cloud technology component in this partnership could make this bid unsuccessful, said the report.

The development comes on a day when TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer announced his resignation.

Less than six months into the job, Mayer announced his departure in an internal email seen first by the Financial Times.