TikTok-Oracle deal in jeopardy as Biden reviews security: Report

The TikTok-Oracle deal that had the blessing of former US president Donald Trump has been shelved indefinitely, allegedly at the behest of the new administration, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, US president Joe Biden has undertaken “a broad review of his predecessor’s efforts to address potential security risks from Chinese tech companies”.

In September last year, Cloud major Oracle and retail behemoth Walmart came together to save TikTok from the US ban, forming a new company called TikTok Global.

Now, according to the report, no imminent decision on how to resolve the issues surrounding TikTok is expected “as the Biden administration determines its own response to the potential security risk posed by Chinese tech companies’ collection of data”.

“We plan to develop a comprehensive approach to securing US data that addresses the full range of threats we face,” National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne was quoted as saying.