TikTok to take legal action against Trump’s government over ban

The parent company of TikTok, a Chinese video-sharing app, has announced it is taking legal action against the US government, in an effort to safeguard its rights and interests.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua reports, ByteDance, the parent company, is likely to file a lawsuit against the federal government US government.

In a statement, ByteDance said, “To ensure that the rule of law is not discarded, and that our company and users are treated fairly, we announce that we will officially file a lawsuit to safeguard our interests.”