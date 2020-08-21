Top news publishers join fight against ‘Apple tax’

Top media trade body Digital Content Next that includes newspapers like The New York Times and The Washington Post has joined the fight against Apple for its unfair and allegedly anti-competitive App Store policies.

News publishers have joined the companies and app developers like Fortnite game owner Epic Games that has filed a lawsuit against Apple, alleging that the tech giant is threatening to terminate its developer account by 28 August which would cut the company off from iOS and macOS development tools.

The letter, first spotted by The Wall Street Journal, asks Apple CEO Tim Cook what would be necessary to negotiate a deal similar to the one it granted Amazon in 2016 for its Prime video app.