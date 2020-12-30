Trump administration appeals order blocking TikTok restrictions

The Donald Trump administration in the US has appealed against a federal judge’s order that blocked restrictions on TikTok from taking effect in the country.

The US Department of Justice appealed the order to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Monday, The Verge reported.

The appeal was filed against the 7 December order by US District Judge Carl Nichols which blocked the US Commerce Department from putting restrictions that it had planned to impose on the short video-sharing platform owned by Chinese unicorn ByteDance.

The order came in response to a challenge to the Trump administration’s executive order on 6 August that would have barred US companies from doing transactions with ByteDance.