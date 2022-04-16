Twitter adopts 'poison pill' as challenger to Musk emerges

Twitter Inc adopted a 'poison pill' on Friday to limit Elon Musk's ability to raise his stake in the social media platform, as a buyout firm emerged to challenge his $43 billion bid for the company.

Thoma Bravo, a technology-focused private equity firm that had more than $103 billion in assets under management as of the end of December, has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid, people familiar with the matter said.

It is not clear how much Thoma Bravo would be prepared to offer and there is no certainty that such a rival bid will materialize, the sources cautioned, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential.