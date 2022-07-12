Twitter shares drop after Tesla CEO ends USD 44b deal

Shares of the company are now lower than they were in April, when Musk acquired his initial 9 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of Musk-owned automotive company Tesla have also fallen by 27 per cent since its CEO’s announcement that he would buy Twitter, larger than the overall 10 per cent drop in the S&P 500 over that period.

Moreover, the social media platform is contemplating legal action against Musk over his decision to terminate a USD 44 billion takeover deal.

Musk ridiculed Twitter for initiating a legal battle to force him to purchase the company.

Musk tweeted four images of him laughing, “They said I couldn’t buy Twitter. Then they wouldn’t disclose bot information. Now they want to force me to buy Twitter in court. Now they have to disclose bot information in court.”

The microblogging site has hired a large New York-based law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz LLP as it prepares to sue Musk. Twitter will file its lawsuit in Delaware next week.