Twitter shares soar on Elon Musk purchase

Twitter’s shares soared after Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed on Monday a large stake in the social media company, which he has criticized for its approach to speech rights.

Musk, who has more than 80 million followers on the microblogging platform, became its largest shareholder following the purchase of 73.5 million shares or 9.2 percent of common stock, according to a securities filing.

The investment is worth about $2.9 billion based on Friday’s share price. Musk is currently the world’s richest man, with a net worth of $287.6 billion, according to Forbes.