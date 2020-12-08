Uber finally sells its distraught self-driving car business

Uber has sold its self-driving car business called Advanced Technologies Group (ATG) to startup Aurora Innovations and as part of the deal, the ride-hailing platform will invest $400 million in Aurora and its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will join the startups board of directors.

The deal marks the end of Uber’s dream of replacing its cabs with robot drivers.

“By adding the people and technology of Uber’s Advanced Technologies Group to the incredible group we’ve already assembled at Aurora, we’re shifting the landscape of the automated vehicle space,” said Chris Urmson, co-founder and CEO of Aurora.

“With the addition of ATG, Aurora will have an incredibly strong team and technology, a clear path to several markets, and the resources to deliver”.