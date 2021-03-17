Uber grants UK drivers worker status in world first

Uber on Tuesday said it is granting its UK drivers worker status, with benefits including a minimum wage—a world first for the US ride-hailing giant.

Weeks after a top court ruling that could shake up Britain’s wider “gig economy” of 5.5 million people, Uber said its drivers would also get holiday pay and a pension.

It is a massive change in the business model of a company that had argued before Britain’s Supreme Court that its drivers were self-employed.

From Wednesday, “more than 70,000 drivers in the UK will be treated as workers, earning at least the national living wage when driving with Uber,” the taxi app said in a statement.

“This is a floor and not a ceiling, with drivers able to earn more.”

The court ruled last month that Uber’s drivers are entitled to worker’s rights.

The decision capped a protracted legal battle between UK drivers and the Silicon Valley taxi and delivery company.