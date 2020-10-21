US govt files antitrust lawsuit against Google

In a significant development, the US Department of Justice on Tuesday filed a long-awaited antitrust case against Google, alleging the tech giant has abused its market position in the domain of online search.

The Department of Justice and 11 US states had filed a landmark antitrust suit against Google, charging the search-engine giant with anticompetitive practices in search and search advertising.

Google parent Alphabet’s shares slipped after the news came out, The Street reported.

