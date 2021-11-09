US judge rules for United Airlines in employee vaccine dispute

United Airlines had announced on 6 August that its employees should be vaccinated or risk being terminated.

“It is not for the Court to decide if United’s vaccine mandate is bad policy,” said Texas judge Mark Pittman in his decision released Monday.

The court had been called to pronounce upon a very specific point: the leave United Airlines offered to employees who took advantage of the medical or religious exemption could be for as long as necessary, but would be unpaid.

The judge decided that the elements were insufficient to demonstrate the “imminent, irreparable injury” that the furloughed employees claimed they were suffering.