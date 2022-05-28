US regulators scrutinise Musk’s Twitter stock buys

He went on to ink a $44 billion deal to buy the San Francisco-based company, but has since given mixed signals regarding how committed he is to following through.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) letter to Musk showed regulators asked him to explain why he didn’t disclose within a required 10-day time period his increased stake in Twitter, especially if he planned to buy the company.

“Your response should address, among other things, your recent public statements on the Twitter platform regarding Twitter, including statements questioning whether Twitter rigorously adheres to free speech principles,” regulators said in the letter dated April 4.

Neither Musk nor the SEC immediately responded to requests for comment.

The Tesla chief is a frequent Twitter user, regularly firing off inflammatory and controversial statements about issues or other public figures with remarks that are whimsical or business-focused.