US sanctions hit Huawei, sales drop 16.5 per cent after selling Honor biz

Hit hard by various US sanctions, Chinese conglomerate Huawei on Wednesday reported 16.5 per cent decline in sales for the first quarter of 2021, due in part to selling the Honor smart device brand in November 2020.

The company, however, said that its net profit margin was up 3.8 percentage points (year-on-year) at 11.1 per cent which was the result of the company’s ongoing efforts to improve quality of operations and management efficiency, as well as a patent royalty income of $600 million.

In Q1, Huawei generated 152.2 billion yuan (roughly $23.5 billion) in revenue, a 16.5 per cent decrease year-on-year.

Its network business maintained steady growth, while consumer business revenue declined.

“2021 will be another challenging year for us, but it’s also the year that our future development strategy will begin to take shape,” said Eric Xu, Huawei’s Rotating Chairman.