WeWork to go public with $9b valuation

WeWork announced on Friday it plans to enter public markets through a merger transaction that raises $1.3 billion, valuing the office-sharing firm at a fraction of the sum discussed in its unsuccessful pre-pandemic effort to go public.

The move comes two years after the former high-flying office-sharing company went into a spectacular tailspin that led to the canceling of a planned public share offering and a bailout by Japanese investment firm SoftBank.

But with changed leadership, WeWork said its "flexible space" model positions the company for the needs of the post-pandemic working world after exiting underperforming locations and cutting thousands of jobs compared with its earlier incarnation.

WeWork said it aims for the deal to be closed by the third quarter, according to a securities filing.

"SoftBank has always seen the potential in WeWork's core business to disrupt the commercial real estate industry and reimagine the workplace. Today, we take another step towards making that vision a reality," said Marcelo Claure, the SoftBank CEO and executive chairman of WeWork.